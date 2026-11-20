Which lineup will the Uzbekistan U-17 team field against Ivory Coast?
The first round of the FIFA U-17 World Cup is underway in Doha, the capital of Qatar. Shortly, the Uzbekistan U-17 national team will take the field for their first match of the prestigious tournament.
In the opening round of the group stage, our representatives will face one of the strongest teams from the African continent — the Ivory Coast U-17 national team. The match kicks off today at 21:00 Tashkent time.
Match details and Uzbekistan's starting lineup
The coaching staff has officially confirmed the list of players who will start this important match:
Indicator
Details
Competition
U-17 World Cup, 1st round
Matchup
Ivory Coast — Uzbekistan
Venue
Doha, Qatar
Kick-off time
21:00 (Tashkent time)
Uzbekistan U-17 starting lineup:
Shomurodov
Rahimov
Hakimov
Erkinov
Ravshanov
Aliyev
Murodov
Sadirjonov
Anvarov
O‘ktamboyev
Ravshanbekov
Do you think the Uzbekistan youth national team can defeat Ivory Coast in the first round of the World Cup in Doha, and what will the score be? Leave your predictions in the comments!
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