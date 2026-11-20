The first round of the FIFA U-17 World Cup is underway in Doha, the capital of Qatar. Shortly, the Uzbekistan U-17 national team will take the field for their first match of the prestigious tournament.

In the opening round of the group stage, our representatives will face one of the strongest teams from the African continent — the Ivory Coast U-17 national team. The match kicks off today at 21:00 Tashkent time.

Match details and Uzbekistan's starting lineup

The coaching staff has officially confirmed the list of players who will start this important match:

Indicator Details Competition U-17 World Cup, 1st round Matchup Ivory Coast — Uzbekistan Venue Doha, Qatar Kick-off time 21:00 (Tashkent time)

Uzbekistan U-17 starting lineup:

Shomurodov

Rahimov

Hakimov

Erkinov

Ravshanov

Aliyev

Murodov

Sadirjonov

Anvarov

O‘ktamboyev

Ravshanbekov

Do you think the Uzbekistan youth national team can defeat Ivory Coast in the first round of the World Cup in Doha, and what will the score be? Leave your predictions in the comments!