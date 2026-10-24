U-15 World Cup: Uzbekistan youth team loses to Ghana

Within the framework of the U-15 World Cup organized by FIFA, the Uzbekistan youth national team played against representatives of Ghana, considered one of the strongest football schools on the African continent. In a tense and goal-rich encounter, the opposing team secured a confident 4:1 victory.

The match started intensely, but the fast attacks and experience of the Ghanaian players played a crucial role in deciding the fate of the match.

Match progression: Three goals scored in 5 minutes and fierce battle

The first half of the match took place at an extremely high tempo, and the sides managed to change the score frequently:

Opponent's early pressure: The Ghanaians seized the initiative from the opening minutes of the match and scored two consecutive goals in the 11th and 15th minutes (2:0);

Hopeful response from Solomin: A minute later, in the 16th minute, Aron Solomin accurately targeted the opponent's goal, narrowing the gap and bringing our representatives back into the game (2:1);

Decisive blows in the second half: After the break, Uzbekistan's youngsters tried to equalize the score, but the Ghana national team made the most of their chances, scoring twice more into our net to record the final score of 4:1.

A great school of experience for the youth

Although the scoreline appears heavy, this clash against one of the most physically strong and fast teams in the world will serve as a great international lesson for our young players. The coaching staff is expected to analyze the mistakes made and prepare for the upcoming matches.

Match lineup:

FIFA U-15 World Cup

Ghana — Uzbekistan 4:1