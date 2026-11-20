The FIFA U-17 World Cup has kicked off in Qatar. The very first day of the tournament saw several unexpected results, high-scoring matches, and dramatic encounters. While Argentina fell to Australia, Mozambique thrashed Denmark 4-0, and Uruguay secured a victory in a tense battle against Saudi Arabia.

On November 19, the first round of matches took place across four groups of the competition. While a number of teams started the tournament with a win, some favorites faced unexpected difficulties in their opening games.

Group A: Qatar starts with a win, Egypt left shorthanded

Tournament hosts Qatar won their match against Panama 2-0. Although the score remained goalless for the majority of the match, the hosts managed to find the net twice in the final minutes.

Nasir opened the scoring from a penalty in the 90+1st minute. Four minutes later, Ndiaye scored the second goal, securing a confident victory for Qatar.

In the group's second match, Egypt lost to Greece 1-2. The Egyptians played with one man down from the 23rd minute following Tamir's dismissal.

Taking advantage of the situation, the Greek representatives gained the lead through goals from Suvladzis in the 54th minute and Karangelis in the 62nd minute. Egypt responded with a single goal from Saudi in the 71st minute but could not equalize.

Group B: South Korea secures a confident win

The South Korea U-17 national team successfully began the competition with a 3-0 victory over Uganda.

Kim Ji Ho opened the scoring in the 8th minute. In the second half, Ugandan player Mbalire scored an own goal. In the 84th minute, Kim Ji Woo scored the third goal, sealing the victory for the Koreans.

In the group's second match, Ecuador defeated New Caledonia by a narrow margin. Guerrero's goal in the 45+1st minute was the only result of the match — 1-0.

Group C: Argentina suffers an unexpected defeat, Mozambique wins 4-0

One of the most notable results of the round was the Argentina national team's defeat against Australia. The Argentine teenagers lost 0-2.

In the 60th minute, Guich scored an own goal. In the 71st minute, Akon scored Australia's second goal, securing the win. Argentina finished the match with one player fewer due to the dismissal of Vallexo in the 90+3rd minute.

In the second match of Group C, Mozambique defeated Denmark 4-0. Kensane opened the scoring in the 4th minute. Kuna recorded a brace in the 32nd and 44th minutes. Mubai scored the final goal in the 90+1st minute.

Mozambique demonstrated its potential with a big win on the very first day of the tournament.

Group D: France wins, Uruguay decides the match in the final minutes

The French national team won 3-1 in their match against Haiti. Merrifield scored two goals in the 4th and 41st minutes, giving the French the lead. Tiyehi added another goal in the 47th minute. Haiti representative Prophet scored a consolation goal in the 88th minute to narrow the score.

Saudi Arabia and Uruguay's match was quite intense. The Saudis took the lead twice through goals from Bu Shaqra in the 38th and 58th minutes via penalties.

However, Uruguay did not give up. Barreyro narrowed the score in the 43rd minute. In the 68th minute, Al Hoshim scored an own goal, leveling the score. In the 86th minute, Rodriguez scored Uruguay's winning goal, deciding the fate of the match.

As a result, Uruguay won 3-2, starting the tournament with an important three points.

When will the Uzbekistan U-17 national team take the field?

The Uzbekistan national team is also participating in the U-17 World Cup in Qatar. Our compatriots will play their first match of the tournament against Ivory Coast on November 20.

The results of the first round showed that there could be unexpected surprises in the tournament. Argentina's defeat, Mozambique's big win, and Uruguay's comeback in the final minutes showed that the competition was interesting from the very first day.

Now, the attention of Uzbek fans is focused on our young players. How our national team starts the World Cup and what result they record in the fight for the first three points will be known on November 20.