Joshua vows to knock out Fury in the eighth round
Anthony Joshua is confident he will defeat Tyson Fury by knockout in a potential fight. The former British world champion stated that he would win the clash against his compatriot, even predicting he would end the fight in the eighth round. However, Joshua did not rule out the possibility of doing it even earlier.
"I will knock him out in the eighth round"
British boxer Anthony Joshua expressed confidence in winning by knockout while speaking about a potential upcoming fight against long-time former WBC champion Tyson Fury.
In an interview with The Sun, Joshua emphasized that he would knock his opponent out in the eighth round. He stated that he is confident in his ability to secure a knockout and will enter the ring with a winning, fighting spirit.
"I'm a knockout specialist. I'll knock him out in the eighth round. Unless I do it in the first 30 seconds, of course. This is pure competition and the fighting spirit of a pitbull ready to win. We will enter the ring with exactly that kind of energy," said Anthony Joshua.
70,000 fans could watch the Joshua vs. Fury fight
The bout between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, which is expected to generate massive interest in the boxing world, is scheduled to take place on December 11 in Cardiff.
The fight will be held at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Britain, which can accommodate 70,000 spectators.
Joshua's statement about an eighth-round knockout is currently being viewed as a confident pre-fight prediction and a challenge to his opponent. The actual result in the ring will depend on the boxers' preparation and their tactics during the fight.
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