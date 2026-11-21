Anthony Joshua is confident he will defeat Tyson Fury by knockout in a potential fight. The former British world champion stated that he would win the clash against his compatriot, even predicting he would end the fight in the eighth round. However, Joshua did not rule out the possibility of doing it even earlier.

"I will knock him out in the eighth round"

British boxer Anthony Joshua expressed confidence in winning by knockout while speaking about a potential upcoming fight against long-time former WBC champion Tyson Fury.

In an interview with The Sun, Joshua emphasized that he would knock his opponent out in the eighth round. He stated that he is confident in his ability to secure a knockout and will enter the ring with a winning, fighting spirit.