Ruslan Abdullayev knocks out his opponent and retains his championship belt (video)
Uzbek boxer Ruslan Abdullayev has secured another victory in the USA. In an eight-round bout against his Mexican opponent, our compatriot scored a knockout in the sixth round, successfully defending his WBA Continental Gold belt.
Uzbek boxer Ruslan Abdullayev has continued his undefeated streak in the professional ring. At a boxing event held in Indio, California, USA, our compatriot knocked out Mexican Juan Alfredo Meza Angulo and retained his championship status.
Abdullayev defeated his opponent in the sixth round
In the super lightweight bout, Ruslan Abdullayev (6-0, 4 KO) faced off against Mexican representative Juan Alfredo Meza Angulo (9-4, 6 KO).
In the scheduled eight-round fight, the Uzbek boxer performed confidently against his opponent, scoring a knockout in the sixth round to claim victory.
Abdullayev ended the fight ahead of schedule. This result marks the sixth victory in Ruslan's professional career. In his previous fights, he has defeated his opponents by knockout four times.
WBA Continental Gold belt remains with Abdullayev
With this victory, Ruslan Abdullayev successfully defended his WBA Continental Gold super lightweight championship belt.
The Uzbek boxer remains undefeated in the professional ring. He has six victories to his name, four of which ended in knockouts.
Ruslan Abdullayev — World and Asian champion
Before transitioning to professional boxing, Ruslan Abdullayev achieved significant results in the amateur ring.
He became a world champion in 2023 and won the Asian championship in 2022. Having successfully transitioned from amateur to professional boxing, Abdullayev continues his career as one of the representatives of Uzbek boxing on the international stage.
This latest victory in the USA, the retention of the championship belt, and the continuation of his undefeated streak mark one of the most important results in Ruslan's professional career.
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