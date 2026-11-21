Uzbek boxer Ruslan Abdullayev has secured another victory in the USA. In an eight-round bout against his Mexican opponent, our compatriot scored a knockout in the sixth round, successfully defending his WBA Continental Gold belt.

Uzbek boxer Ruslan Abdullayev has continued his undefeated streak in the professional ring. At a boxing event held in Indio, California, USA, our compatriot knocked out Mexican Juan Alfredo Meza Angulo and retained his championship status.

Abdullayev defeated his opponent in the sixth round

In the super lightweight bout, Ruslan Abdullayev (6-0, 4 KO) faced off against Mexican representative Juan Alfredo Meza Angulo (9-4, 6 KO).

In the scheduled eight-round fight, the Uzbek boxer performed confidently against his opponent, scoring a knockout in the sixth round to claim victory.