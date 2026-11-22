In the 11th round of the French championship, Paris Saint-Germain defeated Nice 3-2 away from home, strengthening their lead. However, the joy of victory for the Parisians was overshadowed by Désiré Doué's injury, which appeared serious. Meanwhile, Lyon secured an important three points on the pitch of Lille.

The latest round of the French Ligue 1 championship continued with a series of interesting results. In the central match of the round, PSG overcame the resistance of Nice with difficulty. Although the Parisians achieved a two-goal lead during the match, the hosts continued to fight until the final minutes.

At the same time, Lyon defeated Lille away, while Monaco failed to win at home once again.

PSG maintains two-goal lead and secures victory

Nice — PSG 2:3

The match at the Nice stadium was not easy for the Parisians. The hosts opened the scoring in the 7th minute through a goal by Mohamed-Ali Cho, putting the favorites in a difficult position.

However, PSG quickly took control of the game. In the 30th minute, Senny Mayulu converted a penalty to level the score. A minute later, Désiré Doué sent the ball into the opponent's net to put the Parisians ahead.

In the second half, the visitors tried to maintain their advantage. In the 84th minute, Ferran Torres brought the score to 3-1, bringing his team closer to victory.

However, Nice did not give up. In the 4th minute of stoppage time, Ali Abdi scored to narrow the gap to one. Nevertheless, the hosts were unable to equalize in the remaining time.

As a result, PSG won 3-2 and reached 26 points after 11 matches, strengthening their lead in the tournament table.

PSG wins, but Doué's injury causes concern

The most unpleasant event of the match for the Parisians was related to Désiré Doué. The forward suffered a knee injury at the end of the first half and had to leave the field on a stretcher.

PSG head coach Luis Enrique said the injury looks serious. However, he emphasized that it is necessary to wait for the results of a medical examination to make an accurate diagnosis.

Doué's condition caused serious concern for the Parisian fans, as the player holds an important place in the team's attacking line. Now, when he will return to the field depends on the results of the examination.

Lyon achieves important victory on Lille's pitch

Lille — Lyon 0:1

In another central match of the round, Lyon tested their strength against Lille away. The only goal of the match was scored by Mads Bidstrup in the 39th minute.

The score did not change during the remaining time, and the visitors held on to their 1-0 victory. This result created an important opportunity for Lyon to improve their position in the tournament table.

Monaco's winless streak reaches six games

Monaco — Auxerre 1:1

Monaco hosted Auxerre on their home field but failed to win again. The visitors opened the scoring in the 28th minute through a goal by Romain Faivre.

The hosts managed to improve the situation in the second half. In the 81st minute, Edan Diop occupied the opponent's goal and leveled the score.

Nevertheless, Monaco could not score a winning goal in the remaining time. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, and the team's winless streak in the championship reached six games.

Big win for Troyes, minimal success for Brest

Troyes defeated Le Havre 3-1 at home. Although the visitors opened the scoring with a goal by Josh Maja in the 2nd minute, the hosts turned the situation in their favor.

Antoine Méli scored twice in the 18th and 68th minutes, recording a brace. Renaud Ripart set the final score in the 7th minute of stoppage time.

In another match, Brest defeated Strasbourg 1-0 away. The only goal of the match was scored by Noah Edjouma in the 21st minute.

The match between Lens and Toulouse ended in a 1-1 draw. Jayson Russell-Rowe put the visitors ahead in the 38th minute, while Michaël Cuisance restored balance at the beginning of the second half — in the 46th minute.

Results of the 11th round of the French championship

Match Score Troyes — Le Havre 3:1 Nice — PSG 2:3 Lille — Lyon 0:1 Lens — Toulouse 1:1 Strasbourg — Brest 0:1 Monaco — Auxerre 1:1

PSG strengthens lead, while Monaco cannot get out of crisis

The results of the 11th round once again clarified the state of the teams in the season. PSG maintained the lead with 26 points through a difficult away victory. However, Désiré Doué's injury became the biggest question for the Parisians after the victory.

Monaco cannot stop its winless streak. In the next rounds of the championship, the team will try to change this negative trend. The fight in Ligue 1 is heating up more and more.