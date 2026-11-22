According to the boxer's coach, Yerdos Janabergenov, after the head of state signed the decree granting citizenship to Sayat Ilyasov, they applied to the migration police and submitted the necessary documents.

Now, an important stage in this process has been passed. The athlete's coach, Yerdos Janabergenov, announced that the decree on granting Kazakhstan citizenship has been signed and the documents have been submitted for final processing. This was reported by the publication Sports.kz , citing an interview with journalist Aslan Kajenov.

The move of the Uzbek boxer to Kazakhstan and his intention to represent the new national team had been under discussion for several months. Due to the citizenship processing procedure, Sayat Ilyasov was unable to fully join the Kazakhstan boxing team for some time and even missed the national championship.

Young boxer Sayat Ilyasov, who won international medals while competing for the Uzbekistan national team, has completed the process of obtaining Kazakhstan citizenship. A decree granting him citizenship has been signed, and the relevant documents have been submitted for processing. The athlete is now expected to have the opportunity to compete in international tournaments as part of the Kazakhstan national team.

I express my gratitude to all the officials who helped process the documents very quickly and efficiently. I believe that, following Sayat's example, many more of our strong, blood-related brothers will come to Kazakhstan and defend the honor of our country, — said the coach.

Janabergenov stated that the decree on granting citizenship has been signed and the relevant documents were submitted for processing two days ago. Official procedures, such as signing in person and taking a photograph, remain for the boxer to receive his passport.

According to the coach's plan, Sayat Ilyasov may receive his Kazakhstan passport by the New Year.

Where is Sayat Ilyasov now and what competition is he preparing for?

At the moment, Sayat Ilyasov is attending a training camp with the Kazakhstan national team at the "Almatau" training base in the Turkistan region.

The final stage of the Boxing World Cup is scheduled to be held in Tashkent in the coming days. The Kazakhstan national team will also participate in this competition. Ilyasov is currently training with the national team and assisting the athletes at the camp.

However, the coach did not provide specific information in the interview regarding whether the boxer will officially participate in this competition on behalf of Kazakhstan.

Why did Sayat Ilyasov move from Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan?

Sayat Ilyasov is one of the young boxers who has successfully participated in a number of international competitions as part of the Uzbekistan national team.

His main results in sports are as follows:

2022 — bronze medal at the Youth Asian Championship;

2023 — silver medal at the Asian Championship;

2025 — Asian champion among boxers under 22;

2025 — participant of the IBA World Championship.

The boxer moved to his historical homeland, Kazakhstan, at the end of January this year. His goal was to participate in international competitions as part of the new country's national team and defend the honor of Kazakhstan.

However, due to problems related to citizenship and passport processing, Ilyasov was unable to participate in official competitions as part of the new national team for some time. He even missed the Kazakhstan championship held in November due to the situation with his documents.

Now that the decree on granting citizenship has been signed, it has become an important step toward the athlete beginning his career with the new national team. Once the passport processing is complete, the necessary legal basis for him to compete in international tournaments on behalf of Kazakhstan is expected to be established.