Starting from the 2027/2028 academic year, first-grade students in Uzbekistan schools may begin their education using textbooks based on the improved Latin alphabet. The transition to the new script is planned to be implemented gradually over the period from 2027 to 2031, rather than all at once. At the same time, it is proposed to provide temporary leniency regarding spelling errors for students in grades 5–11.

The draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers outlines the procedure for adapting school education to the improved Latin alphabet. The document provides not only for the preparation of new textbooks but also for the retraining of teachers and taking the transition period into account when assessing students' spelling literacy.

However, this initiative is currently only a draft resolution. This means that the proposals contained within it will only take official effect once a final decision is made.

First graders to begin learning with the new alphabet from 2027

According to the project, starting from the 2027/2028 academic year, first-grade students in schools are planned to be taught using textbooks and educational-methodological materials prepared in the improved Latin alphabet.

This will be the first practical step in the process of transitioning to the new alphabet. In subsequent years, textbooks for other grades will also be updated in stages.

Textbooks for grades 1–11 to be replaced by 2031

The draft resolution sets a multi-year timeframe for adapting all grades in general education schools to the new alphabet.

According to the plan, textbooks and educational materials for grades 1–11 will be re-prepared in the improved Latin alphabet between 2027 and 2031.

This phased approach is aimed at creating conditions for students, educators, and parents to adapt to the new script.

Leniency on spelling may be granted to students in grades 5–11

Another notable proposal in the project concerns the procedure for assessing the spelling literacy of high school students.

According to it, it is proposed to grant leniency regarding spelling errors to students in grades 5–11 until August 1, 2028, taking into account the transition period to the new alphabet.

This procedure may also apply to the following processes:

assessment of written work and spelling literacy at school;

final state examinations;

university entrance exams.

In other words, it is intended that students will not be required to produce perfect results immediately while they are in the process of mastering the new alphabet and spelling rules. This could serve to mitigate potential difficulties during the transition period.

Teachers will also be prepared for the new alphabet

The transition to the new alphabet is not limited to just replacing textbooks. The preparation of educators is also of great importance in this process.

According to the project, starting from 2027, special training courses on the improved Latin alphabet and new spelling rules will be organized for teachers.

It is also planned to conduct seminars, training sessions, and webinars with the participation of educators. The goal is to help teachers master the new writing rules and apply them during the teaching process.

When will the transition to the new alphabet begin?

The main deadlines in the draft resolution can be summarized as follows:

Deadline Planned change From 2027 Training courses, seminars, and webinars for teachers From the 2027/2028 academic year 1st graders begin learning using textbooks in the new alphabet 2027–2031 Phased updating of textbooks for grades 1–11 Until August 1, 2028 Proposal to grant leniency in assessing spelling errors for grades 5–11

What changes await students and parents?

The transition to the improved alphabet may bring a number of innovations to school education. While children entering the first grade will begin learning to read and write based on the new script, high school students will have to master both the old and new spelling rules during the transition period.

Therefore, it is important that the processes of preparing textbooks, training teachers, and adapting the assessment system are carried out in harmony with one another.

At the moment, the procedure for implementing the proposals in the draft resolution and the final deadlines will be clarified only after the document is adopted. For this reason, it is not correct for parents and students to conclude that all textbooks will be replaced at once or that spelling requirements in exams will be completely abolished for now.