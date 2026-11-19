At the “Total Chess” tournament held in Budapest, Kazakh chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva faced Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen. After the match, Uzbek chess player Javokhir Sindarov acknowledged his colleague's performance and offered his support.

Assaubayeva shared the sincere message sent to her by Sindarov on her Telegram channel. The Uzbek grandmaster did not hide his admiration for the Kazakh chess player's performance in a difficult situation.

“To be honest, we — your friends — thought you had no chance left! Well done, I am proud of you. The sequence of c5 and c6 moves was brilliant. Amazing work!” Sindarov wrote.