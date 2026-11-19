“I am proud of you!” — Javokhir Sindarov's words of encouragement to Bibisara Assaubayeva cause a stir!
At the “Total Chess” tournament held in Budapest, Kazakh chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva faced Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen. After the match, Uzbek chess player Javokhir Sindarov acknowledged his colleague's performance and offered his support.
Assaubayeva shared the sincere message sent to her by Sindarov on her Telegram channel. The Uzbek grandmaster did not hide his admiration for the Kazakh chess player's performance in a difficult situation.
“To be honest, we — your friends — thought you had no chance left! Well done, I am proud of you. The sequence of c5 and c6 moves was brilliant. Amazing work!” Sindarov wrote.
It is reported that the match between Carlsen and Assaubayeva took place on November 17–18. On both days, the Norwegian chess player refused to play the final game. As a result, Assaubayeva was awarded a technical victory in those games.
However, based on the overall result of the two-day match, Carlsen maintained his lead and advanced to the next stage of the tournament. Assaubayeva will now compete against American chess player Andrew Hong to determine 19th place in the competition.
Nevertheless, the Kazakh chess player's performance against Carlsen and Sindarov's recognition of her efforts have captured the attention of fans.
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