An interesting photo that has captured the attention of chess fans ahead of the "Salesforce FIDE World Championship 2026" in Geneva, Switzerland, has gone viral. It shows Uzbek grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov inspecting the playing hall where the upcoming matches will be held, while Bibisara Assaubayeva captures the moment on her phone.

The simple yet unique situation in the photo has sparked interest among social media users. This moment, featuring Sindarov checking the venue before the upcoming competition, offered a glimpse into the preparation process ahead of a major encounter in the chess world.