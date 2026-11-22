An unusual photo of Javokhir Sindarov and Bibisara ahead of the World Championship takes center stage!
An interesting photo that has captured the attention of chess fans ahead of the "Salesforce FIDE World Championship 2026" in Geneva, Switzerland, has gone viral. It shows Uzbek grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov inspecting the playing hall where the upcoming matches will be held, while Bibisara Assaubayeva captures the moment on her phone.
The simple yet unique situation in the photo has sparked interest among social media users. This moment, featuring Sindarov checking the venue before the upcoming competition, offered a glimpse into the preparation process ahead of a major encounter in the chess world.
The match within the "Salesforce FIDE World Championship 2026" is expected to feature Gukesh D. from India and Javokhir Sindarov, who is representing Uzbekistan.
The tournament will take place in Geneva, Switzerland, from November 24 to December 12, 2026. Chess enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting this encounter.
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