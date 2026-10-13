Matches of the 2nd round took place in the West region of the Asian continent's most prestigious club tournament — the AFC Champions League Elite. In the encounters held on October 12, Iran's "Traktor" club, featuring Uzbekistan national team midfielder Odil Khamrobekov, took to the pitch in an important match, while the tournament's reigning champion, Saudi Arabia's "Al Ahli" team celebrated another victory.

Our compatriot Odil Khamrobekov started in the main squad of his club and played the full match.

"Traktor" secures its first point in a match against the Qatari club

The Iranian club failed to open the scoring in a uncompromising battle against Qatar's "Al Shamal" team:

90 minutes on the pitch: Uzbekistan national team representative Odil Khamrobekov played the full match in the central midfield line, showing great activity in maintaining the balance between his team's defense and attack;

Dull draw and first point: The match ended in a 0:0 draw. Following this result, the Tabriz club took 11th place in the standings with 1 point, while "Al Shamal" sits in 9th place with 2 points.

Reigning champion "Al Ahli" strengthens its lead

The owner of the tournament's main trophy, Saudi Arabia's "Al Ahli" club, achieved a confident away victory over the UAE's "Al Wasl" team:

Away score of 1:3: Goals scored by Ibanez (20th minute), Trincao (58th minute), and Alburaykan (90+1st minute) secured three important points for the champions;

Hosts' lone response: For "Al Wasl", Maleiro only managed to reduce the deficit by scoring in the added minutes of the first half (45+3);

Standings situation: After the victory, "Al Ahli" with 4 points became the leader of the West region, while "Al Wasl", left without points, occupies the 14th position.

The fierce and intense battles in the AFC Champions League Elite are getting hotter with every round.