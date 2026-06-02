Xiaomi smartphones now support file sharing via AirDrop

Following Samsung, Xiaomi has introduced a feature on its smartphones to share files with iPhone via Quick Share and AirDrop. The company announced this update on its official X social media page, as reported by Ixbt.com .

Now, users of Xiaomi smartphones running HyperOS 3 can send data to Apple devices using the standard Android quick transfer tool. This is a significant step in removing cross-platform barriers.

While this feature has currently only been announced for the Xiaomi 17T Pro model, the company states that other models, primarily flagships, will receive this capability in the coming weeks. New Xiaomi devices will be sold with built-in AirDrop support.

Previously, a similar feature appeared on Google Pixel devices, Samsung Galaxy flagships (such as the Galaxy S26 line), as well as the Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Vivo X300 Ultra models. This technology significantly simplifies the file-sharing process between different ecosystems.