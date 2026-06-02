Number of Sferum users on Max messenger reaches 26 million

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Number of Sferum users on Max messenger reaches 26 million

The team behind the Sferum educational platform, integrated into Max messenger, has announced the results for the 2025–2026 academic year. The service's weekly audience grew to 20 million users, with the total number of registered users reaching 26 million. This was reported by the VK press service, which oversees the Max and Sferum projects. According to Ixbt.com reports .

The total user base consists of 2.1 million teachers and 23.9 million students and their parents. Daily activity on the platform is reaching 17 million users. Throughout the year, new services such as "Postupay" and "Pomoshnik uchenika" were launched to assist with exam preparation.

During the academic year, the electronic diary, interactive whiteboard, and educational channels became the most popular tools. To improve digital literacy, the "Put v seti" project was implemented, covering over 200,000 students, while the "Puls obrazovaniya" community was established for educators with 1,500 participants.

According to Rustam Khaybullov, Vice President for Strategic Projects at VK, integrating the service into Max messenger has allowed for enhanced security and significantly expanded the platform's functionality.

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Abror Shuhratov
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