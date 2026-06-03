Massive Mobile Internet Outages Reported in Saint Petersburg

·97·Technology
Massive Mobile Internet Outages Reported in Saint Petersburg

On June 3, severe disruptions in mobile internet service were recorded in Saint Petersburg and the Leningrad Oblast. Users are reporting widespread issues accessing online services, and the detector404 monitoring system confirmed a sharp increase in complaints in the region. Ixbt.com reports this. news .

Disruptions have been observed throughout the day, affecting both mobile networks and specific digital platforms. Among the services with the most complaints, VDSina (approx. 30%) and Dyadya Vanya VPN (27%) are leading. Users of T-Mobile, T-Bank, and Skynet are also reporting poor connection quality.

In the overall breakdown of issues, 'total outage' cases account for 76%. Failures in mobile apps (16%), websites (5%), and certain specialized services (2%) have also been recorded. In some districts of the city and region, websites are not loading, and messengers, navigation services, and online maps have stopped working.

The disruptions are intermittent: for some subscribers, connectivity restores periodically before dropping again. It is worth noting that in 2026, mobile internet in Russia may experience intermittent instability due to security measures, although wired internet continues to operate normally.

InternetRussiaTechnologyOutageMobile Connectivity
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Abror Shuhratov
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