Wildberries Develops Its Own Messenger

Wildberries is working on developing its own messenger. This was announced by Tatyana Kim, head of Wildberries & Russ (RVB). Currently, the platform has been launched in test mode for employees and is primarily aimed at solving internal communication issues. Ixbt.com reports .

According to Tatyana Kim, the specialists working on the project have ambitious plans. They aim to create a product that not only meets internal needs but also enters the broader market, including international platforms, in the future. At this stage, the main focus is on ensuring the system's stable operation.

The idea of creating such a messenger emerged after the company merged with Russ. This decision is seen as a logical step within the framework of cooperation with Russia's largest outdoor advertising operator. Nevertheless, it is acknowledged that the market in this segment is highly competitive.

The head of Wildberries also expressed critical views on subscription business models in the country. She noted that if the company enters this market, it must offer new and unconventional solutions. Currently, the company is also developing a video shopping platform called Wibes.

The Wibes platform already features a basic version of the messenger. While group chat creation is not yet available, developers promise to add this feature soon. By expanding its ecosystem, Wildberries aims to create more convenient conditions for users.