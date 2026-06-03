Highest X-Class Solar Flare Recorded: Plasma Stream Heading to Earth

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Highest X-Class Solar Flare Recorded: Plasma Stream Heading to Earth

A powerful X1.0 class flare, the highest level, was recorded in Active Region 4455 on the Sun. This is the third major event recently, following earlier M9.3 and M7.7 class flares. Experts note that massive plasma clouds are heading towards Earth as a result of these processes. Ixbt.com reports .

According to data from the Space Research Institute (IKI) and the Institute of Solar-Terrestrial Physics (ISZF) of the Russian Academy of Sciences, two morning plasma ejections are moving towards Earth. Due to the short interval between the flares—approximately 5.5 hours—the two clouds may merge en route, forming a larger mass with a double core.

Such a scenario significantly increases the likelihood of an impact on our planet's magnetosphere. Current calculations predict a "double strike" on Earth from Thursday night to Friday. The first dense core is expected to arrive around 00:00 Tashkent time, and the second around 04:00.

Forecasts indicate the potential for G3–G4 level geomagnetic storms, ranging from strong to severe. Scientists emphasize that the plasma stream's trajectory is nearly precise, resulting in a frontal impact. Although the probability of observing auroras this season is low, experts do not rule it out entirely.

SunGeomagnetic StormSpaceAstronomyEarth
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Highest X-Class Solar Flare Recorded: Plasma Stream Heading to Earth – Zamin.uz, 03.06.2026