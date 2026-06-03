Plex Unveils New Social Features Ahead of Price Hike

The Plex platform has evolved from a simple personal media server into a major hub specializing in ad-supported streaming and movie rentals. Now, the company aims to compete with social platforms like Reddit and Letterboxd. New features unveiled on Wednesday are designed to completely transform how users interact. TechCrunch reports on this development.

The newly introduced Discussions section allows users to leave reviews on movies and series and participate in conversations. Through this forum, Plex plans to challenge Reddit's dominance among film communities. A moderation system combining AI and human oversight has been developed for content control.

Another key update is the Lists feature, enabling users to create lists of favorite movies, share them with others, and react using emojis. The ability to import lists from other platforms will be added by year-end. This signals direct competition with services like Letterboxd and IMDb.

Additionally, Plex announced the Match Score feature, based on user viewing habits. This system shows users a percentage indicating how much they might enjoy a specific movie. In an interview with TechCrunch, co-founder Scott Olechowski emphasized that this feature provides instant personalized recommendations instead of endless searching.

Currently, the Lists feature is available to all users, while Discussions will launch by the end of this month. These updates arrive as Plex is expected to significantly increase the price of its lifetime pass subscription.