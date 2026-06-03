TikTok Launches TikTok Pro Events App for Major Cultural Events

·41·Technology
TikTok Launches TikTok Pro Events App for Major Cultural Events

On Wednesday, TikTok announced the launch of TikTok Pro Events, a new app in the US dedicated to major cultural events like the FIFA World Cup. This standalone platform allows users to connect with other fans, watch trending videos, and access exclusive feeds from content creators. Techcrunch.com reports .

Users over 18 can earn exclusive Stars by completing various in-app tasks. This includes searching for trending hashtags, visiting the FIFA World Cup hub, and sharing content. Points can be redeemed for official FIFA World Cup merchandise, TikTok Shop coupons, or donated to the Feeding America charity.

Creating a separate app outside the main platform opens a new competitive arena for TikTok in capturing user attention. This move enables brands and advertisers to reach targeted audiences and generate new revenue streams through sponsorships and partnerships. Users can also access special hubs by searching 'FIFA World Cup' in the main TikTok app.

These hubs are powered by TikTok GamePlan technology, which helps sports teams, leagues, and broadcasters expand their audience and deepen fan engagement. The TikTok Pro Events app is now available for download in the US via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

TikTok is evolving from a simple entertainment platform into a comprehensive ecosystem. The company recently introduced TikTok GO, a service for booking hotels and travel. These updates aim to transform the platform into a hub for both content consumption and transactions.

TikTokFIFA World CupTikTok Pro EventsTechnologyApp
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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