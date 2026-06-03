Publishers to Gain Option to Opt Out of Google AI Search

The UK has established legal oversight over Google's AI-based search system. Under new regulations, the tech giant must provide publishers with the ability to opt out of having their content displayed in AI search results. Google announced it will comply with these requirements and introduce a dedicated control button for publishers, according to Techcrunch.com. reports .

Publishers will be able to restrict their sites' participation in generative features such as AI Overviews, AI Mode, or Discover via Google Search Console. Google will initially test this feature with a group of publishers in the UK before rolling it out globally. The company states that opting out of AI search will not affect rankings in traditional Google search results.

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) called this decision the "first in the world" step to restore control to publishers over their content. This development enables news agencies and other content creators to negotiate more favorable data licensing agreements with Google for AI features.

Additionally, Google must now provide specific links to content used in AI responses. The company announced it has increased inline links and site previews to encourage users to visit source websites. To assist publishers in decision-making, Search Console will also offer new metrics, including visibility data for AI responses.