Space Double: SpaceX Launches Two Falcon 9 Rockets in One Day

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Space Double: SpaceX Launches Two Falcon 9 Rockets in One Day

Today, June 3, 2026, SpaceX plans to simultaneously launch two Falcon 9 rockets equipped with Starlink satellites. The first launch will take place at 13:02 Tashkent time from Cape Canaveral, Florida (SLC-40). This rocket will deliver 29 satellites to low Earth orbit. Ixbt.com reports .

The second flight is scheduled for 19:00 Tashkent time from Vandenberg Base in California (SLC-4E). This mission will send another 24 devices into orbit. Thus, a total of 53 new satellites will be added to the Starlink network in a single day. This will significantly improve high-speed internet coverage in remote areas of the Northern Hemisphere and maritime routes.

At the end of the mission, both Falcon 9 first stages are expected to land on autonomous drone ships in the ocean. SpaceX's reusable technology reduces launch costs and enables near-daily operations.

In 2026, SpaceX has already successfully completed dozens of Starlink missions, and the number of active satellites in orbit has exceeded 10,000. Such 'double launches' remain a rare occurrence, as the company has typically been conducting flights once every three days.

SpaceXFalcon 9StarlinkElon MuskSpace
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Abror Shuhratov
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