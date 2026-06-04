Meta Spins Off Supernatural Fitness Game into Independent Company

·53·Technology
Meta Spins Off Supernatural Fitness Game into Independent Company

Although Meta's attempts to popularize the metaverse have not yielded the expected results, the Supernatural VR fitness game has become one of the most successful projects in the field. Users of this app, which made workouts engaging and convenient, can now rest easy: the project will not be shut down. Meta endured an eight-month antitrust battle to acquire Within, the studio behind this game, for nearly $400 million in 2023. Techcrunch.com reports on this. report .

However, after all that effort and litigation with the FTC, Meta laid off a large portion of its VR team and announced it would stop adding new content after a few years. This decision caused sharp discontent among Supernatural users. Meta reconsidered its decision and took a rare step: it allowed the Supernatural team to spin off as an independent company.

The newly formed Supernatural Health company will take over management of the app starting at the end of this year. According to the company's website, the game will retain its original coaches and unique style. The project will be led by its original founders. This is seen as a logical and positive conclusion for a project that has passed its growth stage with the help of resources provided by Meta.

Users welcomed this news with great joy. Many had worried that Meta had acquired the project simply to shut it down. Now, Supernatural will continue to develop under the control of an independent team, a positive outcome unlike the fate of many startups acquired and subsequently closed by major tech giants.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
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