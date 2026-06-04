Alphabet Raises Record $85 Billion for Google AI

Alphabet's $85 billion stock sale demonstrates the immense investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. The company initially planned to sell $40 billion in various securities, but due to unexpectedly high demand, it raised $45 billion in the first phase alone. CEO Sundar Pichai announced this on his X profile. Techcrunch.com reports .

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway also participated in this major deal, purchasing $10 billion in shares. Alphabet plans to sell another $40 billion in shares next quarter. The total $85 billion figure surpasses the $70 billion record set by Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA in 2010.

The raised funds will be entirely dedicated to AI development. Sundar Pichai emphasized that this investment strategy aims to meet growing demand from businesses and consumers. As announced at the Google I/O conference, the company targets capital expenditures of approximately $180-190 billion for AI infrastructure and data centers by year-end.

Alphabet's success is a positive signal for the entire AI market. This paves the way for future IPOs of companies like Anthropic, OpenAI, and even SpaceX. Institutional investors have demonstrated their readiness to bet big on the artificial intelligence sector.

Nearly $8 trillion is expected to be invested in the AI sector over the next five years. Such massive funding must come from corporate revenues, debt, and equity sales. The key question remains whether public markets are prepared to sustain such large-scale investments over the long term.