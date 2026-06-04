Google Launches Dreambeans App That Turns Your Life Into a Cartoon

The Google Labs experimental products team has launched Dreambeans, a new AI-powered app for iOS and Android users. This uniquely named application analyzes the user's daily life and presents it as animated stories. According to project lead Gozde Oznur, the app uses data from Google services to create personalized illustrated recommendations for the user. Techcrunch.com reports on this news .

With user permission, Dreambeans integrates data from apps like Gmail, Calendar, Photos, YouTube, and Search History. For example, if your calendar marks the purchase of a new puppy, the app displays fun tips on pet ownership in a cartoon style. It can also tell stories about new coffee shops in your area or events that might interest you.

A unique feature of the app is that it is designed to combat the habit of doomscrolling. Dreambeans offers a limited set of only 10 to 14 stories per day. This encourages users not to linger too long in the app and to be active in real life based on the ideas they receive.

Regarding privacy, Google emphasizes that this data is visible only to the user and is secure. Users can delete their data at any time or choose which services to connect to the app. The unusual name refers to the system's ability to process data while the user is asleep.