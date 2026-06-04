Is Silicon Valley Ready for Home Robots? Hello Robot Enters a New Phase

Hello Robot, a startup based in Martinez, California, has unveiled the fourth generation of its Stretch home assistant robot. Unlike many competitors in Silicon Valley, the company focuses on creating compact devices capable of providing practical assistance in real households, rather than complex humanoid robots resembling humans. Stretch features a telescopic arm, a sensor-equipped head, and a wheeled platform, designed to operate outside laboratory conditions. This is reported by Techcrunch.com report .

The company was founded in 2017 by former Google Robotics Director Aaron Edsinger and Georgia Institute of Technology professor Charlie Kemp. Hello Robot aims to collect real-world data necessary for training robots, leveraging recent advances in artificial intelligence. According to a Bullhound Capital report, the key advantage in robotics lies not only in intellectual property but also in the hours of work accumulated in the real world.

One of those testing Stretch's capabilities in practice is investor Keith Platt. Paralyzed in 2021, Platt controls the robot via a voice app on his iPhone. With its help, he can independently drink a protein shake, put on his glasses, or brush his teeth. While such simple tasks previously took two hours, they are now completed in just a few minutes with the robot's assistance.

The Hello Robot team includes specialized therapists working to adapt the device to the needs of people with disabilities. Platt emphasizes that achieving independence and reducing reliance on others is mentally crucial not only for the patient but also for their caregivers. Currently, Stretch is one of the few projects that has moved beyond laboratory windows to start serving people in real homes.