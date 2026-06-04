Waymo Robotaxi Old Batteries Power Energy Grids

·50·Technology
Waymo Robotaxi Old Batteries Power Energy Grids

Waymo has signed an agreement with energy storage company B2U to use its decommissioned robotaxi batteries to power electrical grids in California and Texas. This deal provides a solution for disposing of the batteries from thousands of robotaxis deployed by Waymo across the US once they become unusable. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

Currently, the majority of Waymo's fleet consists of Jaguar I-Pace electric vehicles, but the company recently began testing vans manufactured by Chinese automaker Zeekr. Waymo announced that this partnership will create "hundreds of megawatts of storage capacity," though it did not disclose specific project details.

B2U is one of the few companies specializing in repurposing batteries rather than recycling them. Notably, Redwood Materials, founded by former Tesla CTO JB Straubel and backed by Alphabet, also recently launched an energy storage business using old electric vehicle batteries.

WaymoRobotaxiB2UElectric VehicleTechnology
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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