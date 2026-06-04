Thief in San Francisco Commits Crime Using Waymo Robotaxi

An unusual theft occurred in San Francisco this January: an unknown individual used a Waymo driverless car to steal yoga clothes. The police have not yet managed to catch the culprit, casting doubt on perceptions of robotaxi surveillance capabilities. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, this incident revealed how Waymo manages videos recorded by its vehicles. Although the company retains images during trips, it remains unclear how long the data is stored. By the time a search warrant was issued in April, the necessary footage had already been deleted from the system.

The most intriguing aspect is that the police could not identify the thief even through external cameras. This is attributed to faces and details in the videos being blurred due to privacy policies. Additionally, data from the Waymo account did not assist the investigation.

Security cameras at the Hot 8 Yoga studio recorded the thief arriving in the robotaxi, stealing clothes, and leaving in the same vehicle. However, user data provided by Waymo did not lead law enforcement to the suspect's identity.