WWDC 2026: Siri Update and Apple Intelligence Features

As Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2026) approaches, major changes are expected in the tech world. The event begins on Monday at 10:00 AM Pacific Time and will be streamed live via the Apple Developer app, official website, and YouTube channel. The main focus of this year's conference is a fundamental update to the Siri voice assistant and the expansion of Apple Intelligence. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

One of the most anticipated news items is a major AI-based update for Siri. Siri will become an assistant that better understands context, handles multi-step tasks, and interacts more naturally with apps. Reports indicate that the updated Siri will leverage Google Gemini technology to enhance its capabilities. Additionally, a standalone Siri app capable of competing with chatbots like ChatGPT and Claude is expected to be introduced.

Apple plans to integrate AI agents into the App Store. These agents will allow users to delegate daily tasks such as booking reservations, editing documents, and controlling smart home devices. The Camera app will feature a new "Visual Intelligence" section. This function enables object recognition using Google Image Search and will be available as a separate mode like Photo or Panorama.

The Photos app will also see significant improvements thanks to Apple Intelligence. Users will be able to remove unwanted objects from photos and edit images using simple text commands. In the Image Playground app, image generation quality will improve, and the new Genmoji feature will start suggesting custom emojis tailored to user messages.

Finally, the Wallet app is expected to receive a useful update: a bill-splitting feature that allows users to photograph receipts and easily share expenses with friends. Additionally, users will have the ability to create unique wallpapers using AI according to their preferences.