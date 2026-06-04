Sam Altman-backed Helion Startup Raises $465 Million in Investment

Helion, a nuclear fusion startup backed by Sam Altman, announced on Thursday that it raised $465 million in a new funding round. This investment brings the company's total valuation to $15.5 billion. The funds will be directed toward completing Helion's first power plant, the Orion project. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

The startup aims to deliver nuclear fusion energy to the grid by 2028, as per its agreement with Microsoft. Thrive Capital led this Series G investment round. New investors such as Alta Park Capital, Anti Fund, BoxGroup, and Lux Capital participated alongside existing partners like SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Capricorn Technology Impact Funds.

Helion's technological approach differs from its competitors. While most startups plan to use steam turbines to convert heat into electricity, Helion aims to capture electricity directly from magnets. As plasma expands inside the reactor, it resists magnetic fields, and this force is converted into electricity, similar to the regenerative braking systems in electric vehicles.

The nuclear fusion energy sector has been in the spotlight among investors in recent months. Companies like Focused Energy and Thea Energy have also recently attracted significant investments. Nuclear fusion appears highly attractive to tech giants working on artificial intelligence as a nearly infinite and clean energy source, which could completely transform trillion-dollar energy markets in the future.