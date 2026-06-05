Construction of Uzbekistan's First NPP Begins: Rosatom Launches Project

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Construction of Uzbekistan's First NPP Begins: Rosatom Launches Project

A ceremonial event dedicated to the start of construction of Uzbekistan's first nuclear power plant was held in the Jizzakh region. Russian and Uzbek presidents Vladimir Putin and Shavkat Mirziyoyev symbolically launched the project via a video bridge. As the main part of the event, the "first concrete" was poured for the foundation of the future first power unit. This was reported by Ixbt.com news .

According to representatives of the Rosatom state corporation, this step officially grants the facility the status of a "nuclear power plant under construction" in accordance with IAEA standards. According to Andrey Petrov, First Deputy Director General of Rosatom for Nuclear Energy, once the plant is commissioned, it is expected to cover up to 14% of the country's electricity consumption.

This project is a unique experience for Rosatom. The NPP in Uzbekistan is being built under the first export contract signed for the construction of a small modular nuclear power plant (SMR) in the world. The project includes two high-capacity power units based on VVER-1000 reactors and two power units with RITM-200N reactors, each with a capacity of 55 MW.

According to the plan, once the nuclear power plant starts operating at full capacity, it will produce 17.2 billion kWh of electricity per year. This will serve as a key factor in ensuring energy security in the region and accelerating economic growth.

NPPRosatomEnergyUzbekistanTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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