Nearly 70% of Steam Users Have Switched to Windows 11

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Nearly 70% of Steam Users Have Switched to Windows 11

Valve has published the results of its traditional monthly survey of Steam platform users. As of May, the popularity of the Windows 11 operating system among gamers has increased significantly. Currently, 69.76% of participants report having Windows 11 installed on their computers, while the share of Windows 10 continues to decline steadily. According to Ixbt.com reports .

The gap between Microsoft's two generations of operating systems is widening. Windows 11's share grew by 2.02 percentage points compared to the previous month, while Windows 10's share dropped to 23.99%. Interestingly, despite Valve ending support for the Steam client on Windows 7, this 17-year-old system is still used by 0.07% of users.

Overall, Windows systems account for 93.85% of Steam users. Among alternative platforms, Linux ranks second with 3.99%, and macOS third with 2.16%. Arch Linux remains the most popular distribution among Linux users.

In the hardware segment, Intel processors hold a slight lead over AMD (46.06%) with a 53.94% share. The majority of gamers (41.14%) use 16 GB of RAM. NVIDIA is the absolute leader in the graphics card market, with its products installed on 72.42% of systems. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 was noted as the most popular model.

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