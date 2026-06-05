Most Interesting Startups Want to Wean Users Off Smartphones

As the investment race in artificial intelligence continues to break records, some startup founders are moving in a completely different direction. Brynn Putnam, founder of the Mirror project, has raised investment for Board, a startup aimed at connecting people through live games and social experiences. Techcrunch.com reports .

Meanwhile, the creators of Cyberdeck are gaining popularity on social media with their unusual DIY computers that encourage users to spend more time in nature. This is not just a protest against technology, but evidence of the growing need for sincere and human communication.

Equity podcast hosts Kirsten Korosec, Anthony Ha, and Sean O’Kane discussed the week’s major events, including the wave of “together tech.” They also analyzed what Anthropic’s confidential IPO filing means against the backdrop of Alphabet allocating $80 billion for AI.

Experts also examined how all funds are returning to tech giants. You can follow these interesting analyses on the Equity channel on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and Spotify, as well as subscribe to the @EquityPod page on X and Threads.