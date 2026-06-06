Russia's Kosmos-1602 Satellite Leaves Orbit After 42 Years

·40·Technology
Russia's Kosmos-1602 Satellite Leaves Orbit After 42 Years

In May 2024, five spacecraft belonging to Russia left orbit and burned up in the atmosphere. This was reported in the monthly report on satellites that have ended their flights. Although a total of 68 spacecraft ceased operations in May, Russian missions drew particular attention for being both extremely old and relatively new. According to Ixbt.com reports .

The list of Russian spacecraft that ended their operations in May includes Kosmos-1602, TUSUR GO, Stratosat TK-1-B, Gorizont, and OBZP-1. The oldest among them was the Kosmos-1602 spacecraft, launched in 1984, which spent more than 40 years in space. The remaining satellites belonged to modern experimental and practical missions, including university and technological projects.

Against the backdrop of general statistics, the dominance of Starlink satellites is clearly visible: 40 devices from this network deorbited within a month. Nevertheless, the disposal of Russian spacecraft was noted as one of the month's significant space events.

Currently, Russia's previously launched new satellites continue to operate in Earth's orbit. Experts emphasize that the burning up of old spacecraft in the atmosphere is a natural part of the process of cleaning space of debris.

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Abror Shuhratov
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Russia's Kosmos-1602 Satellite Leaves Orbit After 42 Years – Zamin.uz, 06.06.2026