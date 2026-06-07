US Tests Hybrid Boat and Ekranoplan: Speed Reaches 130 km/h

US company Regent continues testing its marine aircraft demonstrator, named Squire. According to company representatives, the device has reached the project's maximum speed of 70 knots (approximately 130 km/h). The developers' main task now is to increase flight range and duration. As reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The Squire cannot be classified as a conventional ekranoplan. The device uses three modes of movement simultaneously: initially, it floats on water like a regular boat, then transitions to movement using hydrofoils (underwater wings), and finally rises to flight mode at a low altitude above the water surface, utilizing the aerodynamic ground effect.

According to the company, the device is equipped with eight electric motors and has a wingspan of approximately 5.5 meters. It is capable of covering distances of over 185 kilometers. The project is supported by the US Marine Corps, which has allocated nearly $15 million for its development.

At the same time, Regent is working on the Viceroy version, designed for civil aviation. This 12-seater aircraft is intended to fly distances of up to 300 km. According to the company, the initial order portfolio for this model has already exceeded $10 billion.