Apple Updates iCloud Shared Albums for Android and Windows

Apple announced a major update today for the "Shared Albums" feature available via iCloud. It is now much easier for friends and family members using Android and Windows devices to join shared albums and upload their own photos. According to Ixbt.com report .

The key aspect of this update is the support for full resolution images. Previously, image quality was significantly compressed for users outside the Apple ecosystem, but now they can upload original-quality photos without any loss via iCloud.com.

This improvement removes one of the main barriers between groups using different operating systems. Android and Windows users can now fully participate in shared albums and share their content in its original quality.

Additionally, Apple has introduced new ways to filter photos and leave comments in shared albums. The tools for inviting other users to albums have also been improved, making the process simpler and more intuitive.