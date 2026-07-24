Post-2026 World Cup final clash: de la Fuente speaks out

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has responded to the altercation that occurred on the pitch following the 2026 World Cup final. He described certain actions by the Argentina players as "unacceptable and completely inappropriate."

Arguments broke out on the pitch after Spain won 1-0 in extra time to become world champions for the second time in their history. FIFA is currently investigating these episodes.

The conflict began as soon as the final whistle blew

The decisive match took place at the New York New Jersey Stadium. Spain defeated Argentina thanks to a single goal scored in extra time.

A heated argument broke out between the players of the two teams after the championship was officially confirmed.

According to reports, the main participants in the conflict are Leandro Paredes and Nahuel Molina. Molina is said to have moved towards Rodri, while Paredes got into an argument with Eric Garcia. He is also reported to have had a verbal altercation with Gavi.

“There is no place for such things on the pitch”

De la Fuente stated that he did not see the details of the incident initially because he was celebrating the victory in another part of the pitch.

“I didn't understand what was happening at that moment. I was celebrating the victory and hugging my teammates. But regardless of the situation, it cannot be justified. There is no place for such things,” he told Spanish television.

The expert emphasized that he considers the Argentina players to be high-level performers and that they themselves might have taken the outcome of the match hard.

It was stated that Spanish players did not give in to provocation

De la Fuente specifically noted the behavior of his players on the pitch.

According to him, the Spanish players faced insults, aggressive actions, and various provocations. However, the team members tried to avoid escalating the situation into a larger clash.

“These situations could have led to much more serious consequences,” the Spain head coach emphasized.

Videos spread on social media

The arguments on the pitch were filmed from various angles and were widely discussed on social media in a short time.

The footage shows players arguing with each other and teammates trying to separate them. However, the full reasons for the episodes and exactly how the conflict started have not yet been officially stated.

FIFA has launched an investigation

No official disciplinary measures have been announced against the Argentina national team players yet.

It is reported that FIFA has launched an investigation into the post-final episodes. The world football governing body will determine whether the players' actions violated the requirements of the disciplinary code.

At the end of the investigation, there is a possibility that some players may face fines, suspensions, or other disciplinary measures, but no final decision has been made on this yet.

Championship celebration overshadowed by conflict

Spain's historic victory was partially overshadowed by the post-final conflict. Now the main question is how FIFA will legally assess the incident and whether penalties will be applied to the participants.

Do you think the players should be punished for the post-final clash? Leave your opinion in the comments.