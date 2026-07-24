Uzbekistan becomes the leader in Central Asia in terms of healthcare quality

·78·Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan becomes the leader in Central Asia in terms of healthcare quality

Uzbekistan ranked 49th out of 101 countries in the international "Health Care Index 2026 Mid-Year" report regarding the quality of its healthcare system. The country scored 64.4 points, securing a place among the top 50 nations in the world.

With this result, Uzbekistan recorded the highest performance in Central Asia. Neighboring Kazakhstan ranked 61st with 60.7 points, while Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Afghanistan were not included in the ranking.

Furthermore, Uzbekistan showed strong results among CIS countries, placing ahead of Russia (60th place), Kazakhstan, and Armenia (62nd place).

Taiwan topped the ranking with 87.1 points. It was followed by South Korea, Japan, Ecuador, and the Netherlands. The USA ranked 41st, China 30th, Germany 25th, and the United Kingdom took 19th place.

The "Health Care Index" is compiled based on criteria such as the quality of medical services, physician qualifications, the equipment of medical facilities, the cost of services, and the convenience provided to the population.

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