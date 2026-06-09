Evotrex Raises $30 Million for RV That Doesn't Need Charging Stations

Although the Evotrex startup has been operating for only two years, it plans to manufacture and sell its first hybrid recreational vehicles (RVs) next year. The company aims to produce approximately 1,000 units annually. To achieve this milestone, Evotrex completed a $30 million Series A investment round, bringing its total funding to $46 million. Investors include Chinese and Hong Kong funds such as GSR United Capital and Forebright Concerto Capital, as well as the well-known company Anker. Techcrunch.com reports .

The Los Angeles-based startup will use the raised capital to finalize testing of its new RV model. The company emerged from stealth mode last year and showcased its developments at the Consumer Electronics Show this year. The market is currently highly competitive, with traditional manufacturers like Thor and Winnebago working on electric models, but they have not yet begun large-scale delivery to consumers.

Alex Xiao, one of Evotrex's founders, emphasized that he is not afraid of competition and that his experience as a product manager at Anker helps him. While competitors like Lightship and Pebble focus on fully electric trailers, Evotrex has chosen a hybrid system. This system consists of a battery pack charged by an onboard gasoline engine, known as an "extended-range electric vehicle" (EREV).

According to Alex Xiao, the main goal is to create equipment that allows people to live off-grid for extended periods. Currently, 90 percent of orders for the company's PG5 RV model are for the $160,000 Premium package. The company will focus on testing product durability and improving customer service quality over the next 10-12 months.