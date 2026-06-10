Official Telegram App Released for Apple Watch

Pavel Durov announced the return of the official Telegram messenger app for Apple Watch smartwatches. This event occurred four years after the previous official app was removed from the App Store. At that time, watch capabilities were limited, but now users have a full-fledged client. Ixbt.com reports .

The new app allows users to read and send messages, record and listen to voice messages, use stickers, and view channels directly on the watch screen. It is no longer necessary to refer to an iPhone device to perform many actions.

The Telegram app can be downloaded to Apple Watch devices via the Watch app on iPhone or directly from the App Store on the watch. Updating the Telegram version on the smartphone is required for stable operation of the software.

According to system requirements, the new app runs on watchOS 10 or higher operating systems. Recall that it was previously reported that the Telegram app was officially released for Samsung smartwatches.