SpaceX shares rise 30%: Company enters top six most valuable in US

·31·Technology
SpaceX shares rise 30%: Company enters top six most valuable in US

SpaceX successfully began its first day of trading as a public company. As trading opened on the Nasdaq, the share price rose to $150, which is 11% higher than Thursday's IPO price. By midday, shares climbed to $176, bringing the company's market capitalization to nearly $2.3 trillion. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

This sharp rise has made SpaceX the sixth most valuable public company in the US. According to Bloomberg, demand exceeded supply by 4 times during the IPO process. Many institutional investors are forced to buy shares on the open market, which is driving prices even higher.

Another reason for the share price increase is the low free float in the market. Only 4% of shares are available for public trading, with the rest remaining in the hands of early investors and employees. Additionally, SpaceX reached agreements with several indices, including the Nasdaq 100, to shorten the inclusion period from several months to just a few days.

The Robinhood platform reported that trading volume reached record levels following the SpaceX debut. This IPO generated one of the largest returns in venture capital history. For example, the $600 million investment from Founders Fund has now exceeded $50 billion. Major investors like Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia also saw tens of billions of dollars in profits.

Company founder Elon Musk became the world's first trillionaire as the share price reached $150. According to The New York Times, as a result of this historic debut, more than 4,400 current and former SpaceX employees are expected to become millionaires, and 400 are set to become centimillionaires.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
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