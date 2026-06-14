Anthropic restricts access to new AI models: India concerned about technological dependency

The US-based startup Anthropic has caused a stir in the global tech market by suspending access to its latest AI models following government directives. This unexpected decision has sparked intense debate, particularly in India, one of the world's largest digital markets. Local experts and entrepreneurs are raising concerns that excessive reliance on foreign technology could threaten national security and economic stability. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to reports from TechCrunch and The Information, Anthropic received instructions to restrict the use of its newly introduced Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models. The restrictions reportedly apply not only to foreign users but also to the company's own employees with foreign citizenship. The situation is further complicated by the fact that this occurred shortly after Anthropic announced a partnership with the Indian giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Geopolitical pressure and security issues

Initial reports suggest that Amazon CEO Andy Jassy may have alerted the government to these security concerns. White House representatives have emphasized vulnerabilities in Anthropic's models and the high risk of jailbreak. Although Anthropic's leadership has contested the government's decision, the restrictions remain in place. This demonstrates that strategic sectors like AI can become victims of geopolitical decisions.

India is currently the second-largest market for companies like Anthropic and OpenAI after the US. In recent months, these companies have been investing heavily in opening local offices, hiring local talent, and expanding partnerships with major corporations. However, the latest bans have brought the idea of creating "sovereign AI" back to the forefront among Indian startups and developers.

Growing need for local solutions

According to Aakrit Vaish, founder of the venture platform Activate, this event should fundamentally change India's AI strategy. He believes the country should no longer depend on a few foreign providers but focus more on open-source models and its own national developments. This would not only ensure technological independence but also provide protection against unexpected political restrictions.

Vijay Rayapati, head of the startup Atomicwork, supported these views, noting that this poses a serious risk for companies with global teams. For instance, his team operates in both the US and Bangalore, India. If access to cutting-edge technology is restricted based on citizenship or geographic location, it will inevitably negatively impact global competitiveness.

In conclusion, the situation surrounding Anthropic should serve as a lesson for other countries, including developing markets like Uzbekistan. As AI evolves from a mere tool into a strategic resource, relying solely on foreign platforms could lead to unexpected technological blockades in the future.