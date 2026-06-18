Adobe Integrates AI Assistant into Premiere, Illustrator, and InDesign

Adobe has significantly updated its Firefly AI assistant, integrating it into popular applications such as Premiere, Illustrator, InDesign, and Frame.io. This step opens a new era for designers and video editors in automating complex processes. Now, users can directly utilize AI assistance to create brand kits, prepare product videos, and work on storyboards. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the updated Firefly application now allows users to save any created element as a separate component and reuse it in other projects. This feature particularly simplifies the work of specialists creating content for multiple platforms. Adobe is increasingly enriching its ecosystem with simple and efficient AI tools similar to the Canva service.

New Possibilities in Video and Graphics Processing

For Premiere Pro users, the AI assistant has become a real helper. It takes over technical tasks such as automatically sorting files, renaming video clips in groups, identifying interview questions, and placing markers in key areas. This allows editors to escape time-consuming tedious tasks and focus more on the creative process.

In Illustrator, the AI performs tasks such as reorganizing layers and checking for missing fonts in the document. Additionally, Adobe introduced the new "Elements" function. With its help, AI-generated characters, objects, and locations can be saved in a special database for future use. This is crucial for ensuring consistency across projects.

Teamwork and Integration

The company also implemented the "Projects" function for teamwork. This feature allows all existing resources to be stored in one place and the project context to be shared with team members. For example, groups working on brand campaigns or video series have simultaneous access to all necessary materials.

Firefly is currently supported not only by Adobe products but also by external AI systems such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Copilot. The company plans to establish partnerships with Google Gemini and Slack soon. Adobe's main goal is to fully automate processes that previously consisted of dozens of steps by creating a single AI assistant that can work across multiple applications.

Creating logos and color palettes by describing the brand style;

Preparing professional product videos from simple photos;

Automatic storyboard creation for video projects;

Collaborative editing and sharing of projects.

Currently, most of these new functions are in closed beta testing and are expected to open to all subscribers in the coming months. These changes make Adobe software attractive not only for professionals but also for new users who want to achieve quick results using AI.