Xiaomi Introduces Affordable TV FX Mini LED 2026 TV Series in Europe

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has officially unveiled the new TV FX Mini LED 2026 television line designed for the European market. This series is attracting the attention of tech enthusiasts by combining high-quality image technology with an affordable price. According to ixbt.com, the new devices are equipped with Mini LED panels, and their prices are set lower than many modern smartphones. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The new line includes models in three different sizes: 43, 55, and 65-inch screens. The pricing policy is highly competitive, with the smallest model priced at 350 euros, the 55-inch version at 500 euros, and the largest 65-inch variant at 650 euros. Such prices are expected to set new standards in the Mini LED TV segment.

Technical Specifications and Image Quality

All models are equipped with Mini LED panels with a resolution of 3840 × 2160 pixels (4K). Mini LED technology stands out by providing higher contrast and deeper blacks compared to traditional LED screens. The base refresh rate of the devices is 60 Hz, but the system can support a 120 Hz frequency in Full HD (1920 × 1080) mode.

Xiaomi engineers have offered a special solution for gamers: the televisions feature one HDMI input port supporting 120 Hz. This allows game console owners to enjoy smooth and dynamic images. Additionally, the devices are based on a quad-core Cortex-A55 processor.

Software and Smart Features

The TV FX Mini LED 2026 series runs on the Fire TV platform. This gives users unrestricted access to the most popular streaming services and apps. Furthermore, there is an opportunity to watch many free TV channels via the Xiaomi TV+ service. The device's memory capabilities are also decent: 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage are installed.

Additional features of the televisions include:

Dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth module;

Voice command function via remote control;

Modern and thin-bezel design;

An expanded set of ports for connecting various external devices.

It is highly likely that these new models will enter the Uzbekistan market soon via parallel import or official distributors. The combination of an affordable price and advanced technologies will serve to further strengthen the Xiaomi brand's position in the television market.