Processors Cooled from Within: Revolutionary Technology Created in South Korea

One of the biggest challenges facing modern AI systems and high-performance computing devices is overheating. Scientists from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) have proposed a completely new approach to this problem, successfully integrating a water-cooling system directly inside the silicon crystal. This was reported by Ixbt.com reporting it.

In traditional systems, heat is dissipated through external radiators and heat spreaders. However, according to ixbt.com, in the new development, water circulates directly inside the chip through special microscopic channels. This method allows heat to be removed at the source itself, which drastically increases cooling efficiency.

The core of the system consists of a complex network of microchannels with numerous inlet and outlet points. They are evenly distributed across the crystal surface, ensuring uniform cooling of every point of the chip using water at room temperature. This eliminates the risk of overheating in certain parts of the processor (local thermal hotspots).

Record Efficiency and Power

The test results amazed the engineers. Even under a massive heat load of up to 2000 W per square centimeter, the crystal temperature did not exceed 100 °C. Researchers noted that the performance coefficient of this system is nearly ten times higher than the previous world record set in 2020.

Another important advantage of the new technology is its economic feasibility. Producing such chips does not require exotic or extremely expensive materials. Most importantly, the process can be integrated into the production lines of existing semiconductor fabs without serious modernization.

This discovery is expected to be of decisive importance for powerful GPUs from companies like NVIDIA, large data centers, and supercomputers in the future. The miniaturization and increased efficiency of the cooling system will reduce the energy consumption of devices and extend their operational lifespan.

Currently, scientists are working on commercializing this technology and implementing it into mass production in collaboration with major tech giants. In the coming years, it is highly likely we will see processors with internal water flow, without external coolers, in our computers.