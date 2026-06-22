Cybersecurity Giants Targeted: Klue Platform Breach Leads to Data Leak

·59·Technology
Cybersecurity Giants Targeted: Klue Platform Breach Leads to Data Leak

The Vancouver-based marketing intelligence platform Klue has suffered a cyberattack, resulting in the theft of confidential data from clients including some of the world's largest cybersecurity companies. This incident once again highlights the risk of a "single point of failure" in modern IT infrastructure, where a breach of one provider damages dozens of major corporations. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports it.

According to reports, the Icarus cybercriminal group has claimed responsibility for the attack. On their dedicated site, the group threatens to leak the stolen data on the open web by Monday if the company does not pay the demanded ransom. Klue has not yet disclosed exactly how many of its hundreds of clients were affected.

Prominent brands among the victims

The list of companies that have confirmed their data was stolen as a result of the attack is significant. It includes leaders in the cybersecurity and software markets:

  • HackerOne
  • Snyk
  • Recorded Future
  • Jamf
  • OneTrust
  • Tanium
  • Gong
Klue representatives explained that hackers managed to enter the system on June 12 via a "legacy credential." This credential was linked to an integration tool that connects clients' cloud data with Klue accounts. As a result, the criminals gained access to databases such as Salesforce.

Scope of risk and measures being taken

The stolen data primarily consists of business contacts. This includes clients' full names, email addresses, phone numbers, job titles, and some account details. Experts believe such data could lay the groundwork for more sophisticated phishing attacks in the future.

Recently, there has been an increase in attacks on intermediary platforms like Gainsight and Salesloft. Hackers aim for higher gains by breaching a single central system that stores keys for hundreds of companies. For example, recent incidents involving Snowflake and Tanstack followed a similar scenario.

Klue has currently engaged CrowdStrike, a leading expert in cybersecurity, to investigate the situation and mitigate the consequences. All external integrations have been temporarily disabled to protect client data. No official information has been provided yet on whether the ransom will be paid to the hackers.

CybersecurityKlueHackersData BreachIcarus
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