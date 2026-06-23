Apple and Tesla Supplier Tata Electronics Hit by Cyberattack

Tata Electronics, one of India's largest tech giants, has officially confirmed a serious cyber incident involving a data leak in its systems. The company is a key partner for world-leading brands such as Apple and Tesla. This security breach has raised concerns regarding supply chain stability in the global electronics market. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The company was forced to clarify the situation after a database of 630 GB, allegedly belonging to Tata Electronics, was put up for sale on hacking forums. According to TechCrunch, the number of stolen files exceeds 204,000. Initial analyses suggest that the leaked data may include specifications for Apple product components and confidential documents related to Tesla's production processes.

Security Breach and Its Scale

According to cybersecurity expert Rajshekhar Rajaharia, hackers have obtained Outlook email correspondence, SAP system data, and internal documents related to the company's major clients. A Tata Electronics representative stated that a system malfunction was detected several weeks ago and immediate response measures were taken. Company management emphasizes that this incident has not affected production processes.

Nevertheless, the company refused to disclose exactly what types of data were stolen and how many people's personal information was compromised. Reuters reports that Tata Electronics has warned employees at its iPhone assembly plants about the cyberattack. It is also said that hackers are demanding a large ransom from the company.

A Blow to India's Technological Ambitions

Established in 2020, Tata Electronics plays a central role in India's strategy to become a global hub for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing. The company collaborates with giants such as Apple, ASML, Intel, and Qualcomm, playing a crucial role in diversifying production capacities away from China. In 2023, the company rapidly entered the iPhone production market by acquiring Wistron and Pegatron plants.

This cyberattack is a serious warning not only for Tata Electronics but also for its global partners. Apple has now launched its own investigation into the incident. Tesla signed a semiconductor supply agreement with Tata in 2024. So far, both companies have refrained from official comment.

Cybersecurity analysts warn that such incidents could affect the price and delivery times of high-tech devices in the future. This news is also important for Uzbek consumers, as many smartphones and technical devices in our market are assembled specifically in Indian factories.