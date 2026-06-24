Revolution in Logistics: Samsara Introduces Smart Label to Combat Cargo Theft

The global logistics and shipping industry is currently facing a serious problem: an increase in cases where cargo goes missing or is stolen during movement between ports or distribution centers. While criminals are using increasingly sophisticated methods, Samsara has offered an innovative solution to this problem. The company announced the new Samsara Tracking Label, a device the size of a business card that can be attached to any shipment. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

Although this new technology looks like a simple shipping label, it contains a compact zinc battery and a Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) module. In an exclusive interview with TechCrunch, Samsara Vice President David Gal emphasized that this label allows for real-time tracking of cargo locations and, most importantly, it is designed for single-use.

Technological Advantage and Network Capabilities

The main difference and advantage of the Samsara Tracking Label is its integration into the company's existing ecosystem. Over the years, Samsara has created a network of millions of sensors and cameras worldwide. The new label utilizes this very infrastructure: any Samsara device on the road picks up the signal from a nearby label and sends its precise coordinates to the system.

Previous devices, such as the Asset Tag, were significantly larger and more expensive, making them economically viable only for extremely high-value cargo. Additionally, older devices had to be recovered after delivery. The new Tracking Label is so affordable and compact that it can be attached even to single-use shipments of average value.

Security and Logistics Control

Cargo theft causes not only material damage but also harms brand reputation. For example, the recent disappearance of 24,000 bottles of tequila belonging to celebrity Guy Fieri clearly demonstrated the gaps in the logistics chain. The solution offered by Samsara serves precisely to close these "black holes."

The company uses its network not only for tracking but for other purposes as well. The Ground Intelligence toolset introduced in May allows for the real-time identification of potholes and hazardous areas on roads using AI. The new smart labels are a logical continuation of this intelligent system, making the logistics process fully transparent.

Such technologies are also very important for countries with high transit and logistics potential, like Uzbekistan. Ensuring cargo security and monitoring it in real time increases trust in international trade relations. Solutions like the Samsara Tracking Label are expected to reduce shipping costs and prevent losses in the future.