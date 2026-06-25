Russia's Updated SJ-100 Aircraft Tests Enter Final Stage

·24·Technology
Russia's Updated SJ-100 Aircraft Tests Enter Final Stage

The test program for the SJ-100 passenger aircraft, one of the most important projects of the Russian aviation industry and assembled entirely from domestic components, has entered its final stage. The certification processes for this aircraft are expected to be completed in the autumn of this year. This was announced by Kirill Kuznetsov, chief designer of the SJ-100 program at Yakovlev. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to TASS, the work on putting the aircraft into full operation and finalizing all necessary documentation is proceeding according to the established schedule. Experts note that by autumn 2026, the aircraft is planned to pass all technical inspections and tests and obtain the certificate permitting flights. This is a huge step in the import substitution strategy for Russian civil aviation.

Scope of Tests and Technical Status

To date, approximately 80 percent of the SJ-100 aircraft's flight test program has been completed. A total of nearly 400 flights have been carried out within the project, 200 of which are complex tests directly related to the certification process. These indicators are of great importance in verifying the aircraft's technical reliability and compliance with international safety standards.

Recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin reviewed these new generation aircraft during his visit to the M.M. Gromov Flight Research Institute in Zhukovsky. During the demonstration, information was also provided about promising projects such as the Il-114-300 and MS-21, alongside the SJ-100. These models are expected to be the main pillars in modernizing Russia's aviation fleet.

Importance for Regional Aviation

The success of the SJ-100 project may be of interest not only to Russia but also to the aviation markets of Central Asia, including Uzbekistan. This type of aircraft, designed for regional flights, is characterized by low operating costs and suitability for short-haul flights. If the aircraft successfully passes all tests, new opportunities for expanding air links with neighboring countries may open in the future.

According to chief designer Kirill Kuznetsov, all systems of the aircraft, including the engines and avionics, were created by domestic manufacturers. This serves to ensure the stability of the aviation industry under external sanctions. Currently, engineers and flight crews are working to quickly complete the remaining 20 percent of the test work.

As a reminder, the SJ-100 is an improved version of the previous Sukhoi Superjet 100 model, stripped of foreign components. Its successful flights will be an important indicator in demonstrating the technological independence of the Russian aviation industry.

AviationSJ-100TechnologyAircraftRussia
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