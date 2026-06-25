Russia's Fully Localized SJ-100 Aircraft to Be Certified in 2027

The Russian aviation industry has announced the certification deadline for one of its most critical projects — the SJ-100 (Superjet) short-haul liner, assembled entirely from domestic components. According to Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alixanov, the updated aircraft is expected to receive all necessary permits in the first quarter of 2027. This project is considered a strategic step toward reducing the dependence of Russian civil aviation on foreign technologies. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Currently, the aircraft's testing processes are in full swing. The Minister noted that the liner has successfully completed more than 80 percent of its designated flight program. Specialists plan to fully complete flight tests by the end of this year, indicating that the technical part of the project is nearly ready.

Technical Testing and Certification Process

Once the flight program is completed, all collected technical data and documents will be submitted to the Russian aviation agency (Rosaviatsiya). Previously, Kirill Kuznesov, the chief designer of the SJ-100 program at Yakovlev, had also confirmed these deadlines. The certification process is expected to be complex, as almost all systems in the aircraft have been redesigned or replaced with domestic alternatives.

The SJ-100 aircraft is designed for 100 passengers and belongs to the narrow-body liner class. Its main feature is that it is equipped with Russian-made PD-8 engines and modern domestic avionics systems. Previous Superjet 100 models relied heavily on foreign engines, specifically those created in cooperation with France, and Western electronics.

Delivery Prospects for Airlines

Assembly of several SJ-100 aircraft is currently underway at the plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur. After certification, these liners will immediately begin delivery to domestic airlines. This is of great importance for updating the aircraft fleet on Russian domestic routes and ensuring flight safety under international sanctions.

According to regional aviation experts, aircraft like the SJ-100 could also be of interest to Central Asian states, including Uzbekistan. Fuel-efficient liners designed for short-haul flights will help develop domestic tourism and interregional connections. However, export issues are expected to be considered only after Russia's internal needs are met.

According to Ixbt.com, the project's delay is due to technological complexities and the need to redesign all systems. Nevertheless, 2027 has been set as the final deadline for the project, and it is clear that this will be a significant test for the Russian aviation industry.