A New Era in Cybersecurity: List of Companies That Haven't Implemented Passkeys

Passkeys technology, considered the most reliable way to protect accounts from hacking attacks in the digital world, is becoming increasingly popular. However, industry experts believe that many large services are still in no hurry to switch to this standard. The newly established whynopasskeys.com project has publicly criticized companies that do not provide this modern protection method and published a list of them. This is reported by Techcrunch.com report says.

Passkeys are considered much more secure than traditional passwords because they are created directly on the user's device and are linked to a specific website or app. This technology relies on biometric data such as Face ID, Touch ID, or physical security keys. Most importantly, users do not need to remember complex passwords, which almost eliminates the risk of phishing.

Why are some giants on the list?

According to TechCrunch, one in four major apps still does not support the passkeys system. Interestingly, this "blacklist" includes globally famous services such as Instagram , Netflix, and Spotify. For example, while this function exists in Meta's Facebook and WhatsApp apps, Instagram users can only use this feature if they link their accounts to Facebook.

The project founder, renowned cybersecurity researcher Scott Helme, noted on his blog that the purpose of creating this site is to put pressure on companies. "Lists are surprisingly effective motivators. No one wants to be on such a list," the expert writes. In his opinion, public criticism forces companies to care about user security.

Leaders and Laggards

Currently, tech giants like Apple, Google, and Microsoft are setting an example in security by fully implementing passkeys technology. These companies allow users to completely abandon passwords and log in using only biometric data. This technology is also very important for users in Uzbekistan, as it provides reliable protection against phishing attacks aimed at stealing accounts.

The main advantages of passkeys technology include:

No need to remember or store passwords;

Fast access via biometric protection (fingerprint or face scan);

Hackers cannot steal keys remotely;

Secure storage on the device itself.

So far, services like Netflix and Spotify have not provided an official explanation as to why they have not implemented this standard. Experts predict that passwords will become a thing of the past in the coming years and all major platforms will be forced to switch to the passkeys system. Users are advised to use services that support this new standard and two-factor authentication as much as possible to protect their data.