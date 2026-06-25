Google enters the financial market: Dedicated Android app launched

Google has launched a dedicated Google Finance mobile app for Android users to strengthen its position in the world of finance and investments. This move signals the tech giant's ambition to lead not only in information search but also in professional financial analysis and asset management. Users can now track real-time market data and personal investment portfolios on a single platform, reports Techcrunch.com. reports .

One of the app's key features is the AI-powered "Key Moments" function. It explains the reasons behind stock price fluctuations and analyzes the most important market trends. Additionally, the app allows users to follow live financial news and manage personalized watchlists.

AI and new capabilities

The web version of Google Finance has also been significantly updated and has successfully passed its beta testing phase. Users worldwide can now view their portfolios on a unified dashboard. Existing portfolios are automatically migrated to the new system, and new ones can be created by uploading files or providing investment details via a chatbot using simple text.

AI capabilities help users analyze their portfolios more deeply. For example, a user can ask the chatbot, "Which sectors are underrepresented in my portfolio?" The AI not only answers questions but also automatically performs tasks such as preparing analytical briefings on market changes or providing summaries of asset performance.

Competition and future plans

The release of the Google Finance mobile app poses direct competition to popular financial platforms like Yahoo Finance and Robinhood. Google aims to evolve from a service that simply displays stock prices into a full-fledged financial ecosystem. In the coming months, a feature to listen to live earnings calls is expected to be added to the app.

Although the app is currently only available for Android users, the company promises to release an iOS version in the coming months. All AI features available in the web version will soon be integrated into the mobile app, providing a convenient and modern tool for investors and finance enthusiasts to monitor global markets.